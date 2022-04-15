1-final-ride!-everything-we-know-about-‘better-call-saul’-season-6

Ready for more? The sixth and final season of Better Call Saul will finally reveal how the kind, but conflicted lawyer Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) became the morally challenged criminal attorney Saul Goodman.

“From day one of Better Call Saul, my dream was to tell the complete story of our complicated and compromised hero, Jimmy McGill — now AMC and Sony are making that dream come true,” showrunner Peter Gould said in a statement in 2021. “We couldn’t be more grateful to the fans and critics who are making this journey possible. Next month, we start work on the sixth and final season — we’re going to do our damnedest to stick the landing.”

For five seasons, fans have watched as Jimmy teetered on the edge of good and evil, while slowly transforming into the Breaking Bad character viewers love to hate. Come Monday, April 18, the beginning of the end of the AMC prequel will unfold.

The final season, however, didn’t come to fruition without a few setbacks. In July 2021, Odenkirk was hospitalized after collapsing on set in New Mexico. It was later revealed that he suffered a heart attack, but by September of that year he was healthy and ready to return to set.

“Back to work on Better Call Saul! So happy to be here and living this specific life surrounded by such good people,” the actor tweeted at the time, sharing a photo of himself in the makeup trailer. “BTW this is makeup pro Cheri Montesanto making me not ugly for shooting!”

In addition to telling Jimmy’s story in season 6, Breaking Bad fans will finally get to see Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston reunited with Odenkirk — but how and when they’ll make their cameos is still a mystery.

“I would be in it if Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, who are co-executive producers on it, wanted me to be in it,” Cranston told Collider in April 2020 of his willingness to do a guest spot. “I would do it in a second. But it hasn’t happened yet, I can tell you, and we’ll see. I don’t know. There’s one more season to go, and we’ll see what happens.”

One year later, Better Call Saul creator Gilligan teased the return of Paul as Jesse Pinkman and Cranston as Walter White, ahead of the season 6 premiere.

“These two worlds cross over in a way that you haven’t seen before, that’s for sure,” Gilligan told Variety in April. “It would be a damn shame if the show ended without [Cranston and Paul] appearing, would it not?”

Gould, for his part, confirmed the cameos during PaleyFest on Tuesday, April 11, but wouldn’t say how Cranston and Paul’s characters would be introduced into the prequel series.

Odenkirk hinted that his character’s connection to both fandoms will be a big part of the farewell season.

“I personally feel that the two shows — Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul — are entwined even more than ever in the final season,” he told Variety in April. “And I think that’s surprising and cool, and it’s gonna make you want to watch Breaking Bad again.”

Scroll down for everything to know about Better Call Saul season 6: