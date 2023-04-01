1 Killed, 1 Wounded In Shooting At Home In Van Nuys

A gunman shot a 50-year-old man to death and wounded a 44-year-old man when the elder male answered a knock at the back door of a home in Van Nuys early Saturday morning, authorities said.

Paramedics rushed the 44-year-old man to a hospital, according to Officer Drake Madison of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Division.

Officers responded at 2 a.m. to the 15100 block of Gilmore Street, just north of Victory Boulevard and between Kester Avenue and Sepulveda Boulevard, on reports of a shooting in the back of the home. Witnesses told officers a man knocked on the door and when the 50-year-old responded, the suspect shot both victims and ran away, an LAPD spokeswoman said.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics were called and pronounced the 50-year-old victim dead at the scene.

Police had no suspect description.

One man was killed and another wounded early Saturday, April 1, 2023, at a home on the 15100 block of Gilmore Street in Van Nuys. Los Angeles police were on scene to investigate, and firefighters transported the surviving victim to a hospital. (Photo from RMG News video)

