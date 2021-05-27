10-best-face-masks-to-wear-to-the-movies

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

After a year of shuttered theaters the blockbuster business is slowly reopening. Thanks to a strict code of safety protocols that keep both guest and theater employee safe, the public is finally ready to return to the cinema. And with the return of theater-goers comes the return of marquee movies.

The big-ticket features are finally getting their big debut with films like “A Quiet Place II” and Disney’s “Cruella,” both out this Fri., May 28. Next up is “F9” from the “Fast and Furious” franchise, the film adaptation of Broadway hit “In The Heights,” Marvel’s “Black Widow” and (eventually) James Bond’s “No Time to Die.” All films that beg for a big-screen debut.

With so much excitement about finally being able to enjoy these long-awaited projects, it’s also important to make sure you’re staying safe while remaining comfortable. Masks are an important (and mandatory) part of the current theater-going experience. In order to facilitate the best movie-going experience we’ve rounded up the most comfortable face masks for your return.

Under Armour

Courtesy of Under Armour Courtesy of Under Armour

Under Armour became a well-respected mask-maker during the pandemic, and has been making breathable and protective face coverings ever since. Their masks are made out of a water-resistant shell, an anti-microbial treated fabric for the inner layer and, most notably, an interior lining made out of UA Iso-Chill that leaves it feeling cool to the touch no matter how long you’re wearing it for. Plus the comfortably snug fit means they won’t slip off your nose. It’s well worth the premium price but you can snag a bargain by buying two for $40.

BUY NOW: $30 Buy It

Jaanuu

Courtesy of Jaanuu

Made from the acclaimed company known for their medical scrubs, these non-medical grade masks are treated with antimicrobial technology, which prevents the growth of bacteria, mold and mildew that may arise after long-term use. Its flexible stretch and cotton lining give it a soft feel to the skin, making it easy to wear for long periods of time.

BUY NOW: $39 Buy It

Netz (65% Off)

Courtesy of Netz Face Mask

At 65% off, now’s the time to snag a a premium mask from Netz. The ultra-comfortable masks are made out of antimicrobial fabrics that offer fast-drying technology, tight knit UV protection and a soft lycra stretch.

BUY NOW: $20 $7 Buy It

Stance (50% Off)

Courtesy of Stance Courtesy of Stance

Stance masks have been an NBA favorite throughout the pandemic, most likely because the company has been collaborating with the basketball league since 2012. The non-medical masks are made out of their ultra-soft “butter blend” or ordinary cotton blend for a comfortable fit. Not only do they come in fun Marvel and Star Wars prints, but for every mask purchased, Stance will gift a pair of socks to frontline medical workers through their Stance for Scrubs Initiative. Plus, all Stance masks on the site are half off right now.

BUY NOW: $19.99 $9.99 Buy It

Adidas

Courtesy of Adidas

This washable and reusable mask from Adidas is a great option if you’re just looking fora simple face covering that won’t draw too much attention. It’s made with soft and breathable fabric meant for active daily activities, so it’s sure not be too bothersome for some sedentary movie binging.

BUY NOW: $20 Buy It

The Purple

Courtesy of Purple

It’s no surprise that the pillow company The Purple prioritizes comfort. The Purple is the only face mask designed with Comfort Gel Bands to stop the uncomfortable chafing that can usually arise from elastic strings. But the most unique aspect of The Purple face mask might be their moisture-wicking Breeze Mesh used for the inner and outer layers that they adopted from their famously cool pillows.

BUY NOW: $20 Buy It

Everlane

Courtesy of Everlane Courtesy of Everlane

Everlane’s one-size-fits-all masks are made out of double-layered woven fabric and elastic loops that stretch easily over the ears. The “100% Human” lettering imprinted on the top right corner refers to their initiative to bring people together amid civil divisions. For all products sold, 10% of proceeds will go towards the ACLU.

BUY NOW: $25 Buy It

Perry Ellis

Courtesy of Amazon

If you want something fast, easy and stylish then a 6-Pack of these Perry Ellis masks from Amazon are the way to go. The non-medical grade cotton coverings come in a variety of funky designs if you’re looking for masks to add to your collection. You can never have too many…

Perry Ellis Woven Face Mask $18.35 Buy It

N95 Medical Supplies (40% Off)

Courtesy of n95 Medical Supplies

You can’t go wrong with a Kn95, which uses a mechanical filter to keep 95% of harmful particles away from any airways. This pack of 10, currently on sale, is a great deal if you’re expecting to wear masks for a while longer or have any friends or family that would appreciate an extra.

BUY NOW: $29.99 $17.99 Buy It

Public Goods

Courtesy of Public Goods

Just like Public Goods, these Kn95s offer 95% filtration with five layers of protection. This one is made up of five layers of polypropylene and cotton filters, and features a nose clip for a tight seal.

BUY NOW: $44 Buy It