10 splendid Overwater Villas with Infinity Pools in Maldives

To continue our previous discovery of some of the Best Water Villas we’ve seen in Maldives, where I presented you our favorite floating villas, here is my list of the 10 most amazing overwater villas with Infinity Pools in Maldives.

Some call them bungalows but I prefer villas, bungalow sounds too simple to me, ( I lived many years in Tahiti and a bungalows is not what you are about to see here ! )

NIYAMA. Water Pavilion With Pool

NIYAMA MALDIVES RESORT FULL VIDEO

Niyama Water Water Pavilion with Pool

Niyama Private Islands

MALDIVES ESSENTIAL RESORT

VELASSARU MALDIVES. Water Suite

Velassaru Maldives Full Resort Video. The Most Beautiful Resort Places !

Velassaru MALDIVES ESSENTIAL RESORT

ONE & ONLY REETHI RAH. Grand Water Villa With Pool

Water Villa with Pool at One & Only Reethi Rah. Credit Photo One & Only Reethi Rah

ANANTARA KIHAVAH VILLAS. Overwater Pool Villa

Water Villa with Pool at Anantara Kihavah Villas. Credit Photo Anantara

Anantara Kihavah Villas Maldives Video. Watch the Resort Most Beautiful Places

Anantara Kihavah Villas Water Villa

Anantara Kihavah Villas MALDIVES ESSENTIAL RESORT

SIX SENSES LAAMU.Overwater Villa With Pool

Water Villa with pool at Six Senses Laamu. Credit Six Senses Laamu

Six Senses Laamu Maldives Video. One Day At Six Senses Laamu. The Resort Best Places

Six Senses Laamu Water Villa

Six Senses Laamu

MALDIVES ESSENTIAL RESORT

W MALDIVES. Extreme Wow Ocean Haven

W Maldives Video. An Extraordinary Luxury Resort. North Ari Atoll #Maldives, #WResort

W Maldives

MALDIVES ESSENTIAL RESORT

FAIRMONT MALDIVES SIRRU FEN FUSHI. Sunrise Water Villa With Pool

Water Villa with Pool at Fairmont Maldives Sirru fen Fushi. Photo Credit Fairmont Maldives

SHANGRI LA’S VILLINGILI. Villa Muthee

Water Villa with Pool at Shangri La’s Villingili. Photo Credit Shangri La’s Villingili

Shangri La’s Villingili Water Villa

AMILLA FUSHI. Ocean House

Water Villa with Pool at Amilla Fushi Photo Credit Amilla Fushi

FINOLHU. Two Bedroom Water Villa With Pool

Water Villa with Pool at Finolhu. Credit Photo Finolhu

