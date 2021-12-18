10-unusual-photography-techniques-to-try

Light trails

This technique is a great way to bring the wow factor to nighttime photography. The process of this is to take a long-exposure photo whilst using a light source, such as head/tail lights of moving vehicles to create light trails along the road. To do this, you must find a suitable dark environment and set your camera to the lowest ISO value and a slow shutter speed of 30 seconds. Make sure the camera is attached to a tripod to avoid wobbling. Once all set, click the shutter button and watch the cars whiz by. Because the cars are so much darker than their head/tail lights, you won’t be able to see the car in your final picture. Once your camera has finished taking the picture you should see nothing but light trails along the entirety of the road.

You can do this method with other light sources such as glowsticks and torches. For more on light painting, check out our Creative Photography Techniques: Tips For Photographers article for more details.