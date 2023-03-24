100-year-old-trees-damaged-at-gibbs-butterfly-park

Have you been to Gibbs Butterfly Park at 16641 Graham Street in Huntington Beach across from Meadowlark Golf Course? This Park was named after Norma Brandel Gibbs who served as Huntington Beach Mayor from 1975 to 1976. She was also mayor of Seal Beach before that in 1960.

According to adjacent neighbor John Runyard, The restoration of Norma Brandel Gibbs Butterfly Park began in 2008, with the deletion of 179 dead and dying Eucalyptus trees. Flower beds were added to the North and South walls. The monarch butterfly had not been around the park for 10 years. Milkweed, the only food source for the monarch caterpillar, was added to the beds along with many different nectar flowers. Gibbs Park was formally known as Sims Grove which was named by the Graham Family in 1920. Their Farm House still sits on Old Pirate Lane and was built in 1905.

Because of the recent storms I was notified by Leslie Gilson from The Huntington Beach Tree Society that there had been some damage to the Park. There were six trees this season that fell as a result of it in Gibbs Park. The garden fence was also affected by the falling trees. The city of Huntington Beach has done a great job cleaning and removing the fallen trees.

Huntington Beach City Historian Jerry Person said: “I’m so glad that nobody was injured or killed from the tree damage.”

Huntington Beach artist Bill Anderson said he enjoys coming there because it is beautiful and peaceful.

Former Huntington Beach mayor Norma Brandel Gibbs’ son Dave said: “His sister Normajean and him checked on the park Saturday, glad to see the damage was not too bad but always sad to lose old trees. Something that Norma loved was the eucalyptus grove because they attracted her monarch Butterflies. The next time you are at Gibbs Park, say thank you that this is one of 78 Parks that The City provides us! You can make a donation to The Huntington Beach Tree Society as there are coin stations on the premises.”

