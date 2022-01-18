cronaca

101 Films International Acquires Irish Concert Doc ‘Love Yourself Today,’ Launches Sales on Japanese Dance Feature ‘Dreams on Fire’ (EXCLUSIVE)

by
18 January 2022
101-films-international-acquires-irish-concert-doc-‘love-yourself-today,’-launches-sales-on-japanese-dance-feature-‘dreams-on-fire’-(exclusive)

​U.K.-based sales company 101 Films has picked up international sales rights to “Love Yourself Today,” a documentary about Irish singer-songwriter Damien Dempsey, and it has launched sales on Philippe McKie’s theatrical feature film “Dreams on Fire.” “Love Yourself Today” is directed by Ross Killeen and produced by FIS Eireann/Screen Ireland and Motherland in association with […]

%d bloggers like this: