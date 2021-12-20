cronaca

‘107 Mothers,’ ‘Kapitan Volkonogov Escaped’ Among Winners at Les Arcs Film Festival

by Ufficio Stampa
20 December 2021
‘107-mothers,’-‘kapitan-volkonogov-escaped’-among-winners-at-les-arcs-film-festival

Peter Kerekes’s “107 Mothers,” a Slovak drama about women living and working in a Ukrainian prison, won the Crystal Arrow Award at the 13th edition of Les Arcs European Film Festival. The festival, which wrapped on Dec. 18, took place as an in-person event with “The Artist” director Michel Hazanavicius presiding over the jury which […]

