120-audio-engineers-fine-tune-grand-mosque’s-7,000-loudspeaker-sound-system





More than 120 audio engineers fine-tuned the sound system at Mecca’s Grand Mosque, which consists of more than 7,000 loudspeakers, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Monday.

The expansive system transmits prayers and the calls to prayer within the mosque and across its courtyards and the surrounding roads.

A permanent team of engineers ensures that the microphones, speakers, and transmission systems are functioning well in order to broadcast the sound in high fidelity.

There are two control rooms used to coordinate the far-reaching system, one main room and one additional center located in the al-Masaa’a area.

There is even a backup sound system that is capable of kicking in in case the main one fails, ensuring that worshippers are able to complete their prayers without interruption.

The Grand Mosque, also known as the Masjid Al Haram, is the largest mosque in the world.

An ongoing expansion project aims to increase its size to 519,149 square meters, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Vittorio Rienzo