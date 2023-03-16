17-year-old-boy-charged-with-capital-murder,-another-suspect-sought,-after-texas-grandmother-killed-in-carjacking:-police

A 17-year-old boy was charged with murder, and another suspect is being sought in connection with the killing of a 65-year-old grandmother in a carjacking, according to cops in Houston, Texas.

Authorities identified the teenage defendant as Owen Leonardo Vilanova-Ardon, who now faces one count of capital murder. Police say Vilanova-Ardon and another person pulled Judy Walters out of her white 2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross on Feb. 14 at about 7:55 a.m. Investigators determined she had been shot and then hit by the stolen car.

Police said they responded to a shooting call in the parking lot of the apartment complex and found Walters suffering from a gunshot wound. Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene.

“Investigators learned at least two suspects, described only as young males with medium complexions and wearing black bandanas, shot Walters and pulled her out of her vehicle,” officers said. “The suspects stole the vehicle, a white Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross, and struck the woman with it as they fled the scene eastbound on St. Mary’s Lane.”

Detectives arrested Vilanova-Ardon on Tuesday, according to police.

Surveillance footage showed the suspects possibly waiting at least eight hours for the victim, cops said in a KTRK report. Police think the pair targeted Walters. Authorities previously suggested that the slain woman knew the suspects.

The 65-year-old’s car was found in an empty garage at the abandoned Sugar Hill Golf Course at 11996 Bissonnet St., about 10 miles from the murder scene, police reportedly said.

Officers previously said both suspects were male.

2ND UPDATE: Officers have located the female victim’s vehicle abandoned in an empty business garage at 11996 Bissonnet St. These are the 2 WANTED male suspects. 1 appears to be wearing a Champion hoodie. Tips: HPD Homicide 713-308-3600 or @CrimeStopHOU for a reward. #HouNews https://t.co/u22hj3edkz pic.twitter.com/8vzlofOYTZ — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 15, 2023

UPDATE: Detectives need the public’s help to ID 2 male suspects & find this white 2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross. The suspects fatally shot the woman & stole her vehicle. Tips: HPD Homicide 713-308-3600 @CrimeStopHOU for a $5k reward. More at: https://t.co/sCnssnIdwt#HouNews https://t.co/iwLUaVpLk6 pic.twitter.com/V0px7K5Spk — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 14, 2023

The Houston Police Department asks that anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the wanted suspect to call their homicide division at 713-308-3600 or talk anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

“Ultimately, everyone wants justice,” Walters’ son, Brandon, said, according to the outlet. “There was some relief to know they had gotten somewhere and did what they said they would do.”

Walters raised her two grandchildren, going as far as to often work two jobs or sometimes sell her plasma, according to KTRK. She also provided support for her grandson’s girlfriend and some other teenage friends.

“My grandma was an amazing person,” her 16-year-old grandson Hunter said. “She deserved the world. She took care of me, my sister, my girlfriend. Throughout that time, she took multiple jobs to make sure we were OK. She’s just an amazing person.”

The plan was for her to adopt him.

“Because I don’t have a mom or dad, I asked her to adopt me, and she said she would,” he said.

Now he’s demanding life in prison for the people responsible for killing her.

“The max penalty they can get regardless of who it was because it’s not like she was going to fight back,” he reportedly said. “It’s not like she knew it was coming,”

“We want everyone involved to get the same penalty, the maximum penalty,” Walters’ daughter-in-law, Ashley, said.

A GoFundMe campaign to support her grandson and pay for her funeral raised $2,155 of a $100,000 goal as of Thursday.

