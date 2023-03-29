17-year-old-father-charged-with-neglect,-attempted-murder-after-baby-admitted-into-hospital

A 17-year-old has been charged after hurting his four-month-old baby while trying to get her to stop crying.

Officers with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office were contacted by the Indiana Department of Child Services with information about a possible child abuse incident.

Reports say the four-month old baby had been admitted to the hospital the night before, with medical records showing three fractured ribs, a sternum fracture, and fractures to the child’s neck.

The child also has a history of injuries, according to reports.

According to ABC 57, Jacob Kats, the child’s father, was charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery and neglect of a dependent resulting in serious injury.

Kats reportedly admitted to investigators that he has been battling anger issues for a long time, and he allegedly admitted to multiple occasions where he hurt the baby.

Vito Califano