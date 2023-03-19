17-year-old-girl-seriously-hurt-after-head-on-crash-on-ash-road

A 17-year-old girl received multiple injuries after a head-on crash on Ash Road.

The collision happened around 9:15 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, at the bridge when Elkhart County Sheriff’s deputies say an Elkhart girl lost traction of her vehicle and collided headed-on with another vehicle.

The girl who was hurt was a passenger in the vehicle that went into the oncoming lane of traffic.

She was ejected from the vehicle and suffered injuries to her head, neck, and internal organs.

She was taken to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment.

Police say she was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Vittorio Ferla