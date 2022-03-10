17-years-of-stardom!-see-carrie-underwood’s-red-carpet-style-evolution

Country chic! It’s been about 17 years since Carrie Underwood won season four of American Idol — and her style has come quite a long way.

The 39-year-old singer, who has collected a very glamorous wardrobe throughout the years, was first a fan of low-key outfits and early 2000s trends. Think: crimped hair and low rise jeans.

But she rocked ‘em all. Just before winning her season, Us Weekly readers voted the “Jesus, Take the Wheel” singer their Celebrity Style Crush in 2005. And it might have a little something to do with the leopard-print halter dress she wore on American Idol.

The Oklahoma native made her first official red carpet debut later that year, stunning in a strapless pale pink dress with floral embellishments. Fast forward a few years though and Underwood refined her red carpet fashion choices. It was all designer mini dresses and gorgeous flowing gowns.

One of her most memorable style moments of all time came to pass at the 2010 CMA Awards in November 2010. The “Before He Cheats” singer made a bold statement in a tiered Talbot Runhof metallic silver gown, which she paired with a Swarovski crystal clutch.

For more casual engagements, Underwood has made it clear that she gravitates toward short-shorts. She not only wore some daisy dukes while performing for the Today show in August 2012, but she also showed off her toned gams in a Georges Chakra blue short set at the CMT Music Awards in 2013.

Shortly thereafter, the mom of two started to wear anything and everything with a little — or a whole lot of — glitz. In November 2014, while pregnant with son Isiah, who she shares with Mike Fisher, Underwood shimmered in a Lorena Sarbu dress.

The sparkly trend has stayed strong through present day, as the country star has stunned in everything from a beaded Michael Cinco gown at the 2016 CMAs and a bedazzled yellow minidress at the 2018 CMT Music Awards to a head-to-toe sequin gown with a thigh-high slit at the 2019 American Music Awards.

More recently, she stunned in a black sparkly number at the 2020 American Music Awards, where she accepted the award for Entertainer of the Year. She switched things up at the 2021 Latin American Music Awards though, rocking a red, orange and purple ombre Iris van Herpen Haute Couture gown.

But her latest look is perhaps our favorite yet. For the 2022 ACM Awards, Underwood completely shut down the red carpet in a glitzy Dolce and Gabbana mini dress that landed her on our best dressed list.

To take a look at Underwood’s 17-year style evolution, keep scrolling!