18-year-old-accused-of-having-sexual-relationship-with-runaway-14-year-old

Runaway teenagers aren’t out of the ordinary. However, finding runaway teenagers in a basement with another teenager and a lot of marijuana is another story.

The Howard County Sheriff’s Office was called to North 1050 West just after midnight Tuesday after getting a call about a 14-year-old teenage girl who ran away.

The deputies showed up and found the missing girl in the basement. Police also found 50 “items” that officers called evidence of weed dealing. What those “items” were remain unclear.

Also inside the basement was 18-year-old Dylan Mclain. He admitted to police that he had been dealing weed and THC. Detectives also pieced together that Mclain and the 14-year-old girl had a sexual relationship and had been together for a year.

Mclain was arrested and booked into the Howard County Jail on charges of sexual misconduct with a minor, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, dealing marijuana, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.

If you have any information that could be helpful to police, you can call the Howard County Sheriff’s Office or submit a tip using the mobile app.

