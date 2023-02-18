WEB REPUTATION

1,800 homes lose power near Lake Miramar after traffic accident

by Mata
18 Febbraio 2023
Comments 0
1,800-homes-lose-power-near-lake-miramar-after-traffic-accident


POWAY (CNS) – A traffic accident caused a power outage that left more than 1,800 homes and businesses without electrical service today in neighborhoods north of Lake Miramar.

The blackout in the southern reaches of Poway began about 8 a.m., according to San Diego Gas & Electric.

Power was expected to be restored to all the affected SDG&E customers by 8 p.m., the utility advised.

Details about the crash that caused the outage were not immediately available.

Categories: KUSI

Mata

0 comments on “1,800 homes lose power near Lake Miramar after traffic accident

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: