1,800-homes-lose-power-near-lake-miramar-after-traffic-accident

POWAY (CNS) – A traffic accident caused a power outage that left more than 1,800 homes and businesses without electrical service today in neighborhoods north of Lake Miramar.

The blackout in the southern reaches of Poway began about 8 a.m., according to San Diego Gas & Electric.

Power was expected to be restored to all the affected SDG&E customers by 8 p.m., the utility advised.

Details about the crash that caused the outage were not immediately available.

