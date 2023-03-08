2-americans-found-dead,-2-alive-after-abduction-in-matamoros,-mexico

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Four Americans were kidnapped during a trip through Mexico for cosmetic surgery.

The abduction followed a violent shootout that was captured on video.

Two were soon after found dead, and two alive after an investigation and search completed by both American and Mexican officials.

The survivors were returned to America where they were rushed to the hospital. One had been shot in the left leg, the injury was non-life threatening.

Vittorio Ferla