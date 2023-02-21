2 People Killed, 3 Hospitalized After Car Collides With Metro Train In Central-Alameda

Two people died and three others were injured after a car was struck by a Metro Blue Line train in Central-Alameda on Monday, Feb. 20, authorities said.

Firefighters responded at around 7 p.m. to the area of 1629 East 24th Street to assist patients after a car carrying five people was hit by the Metro Blue Line train, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Two people were declared dead at the scene, and three were transported to a hospital.

Authorities said roughly 125 passengers and two train operators got off the train after the crash. One of the train operators received a medical evaluation.

The cause of the crash wasn’t immediately known.

Police were helping to direct traffic in the area as the scene was expected to be shut down for several hours.

Emily Holshouser | Reporter Emily Holshouser is a Los Angeles-based reporter who came to California from North Carolina in 2018. Emily began her career at the Cal State Northridge Daily Sundial, where she covered cops, protests, and utilities. She previously worked at ABC7 as an assignment desk editor and video journalist. In her time as a reporter, Emily has covered the George Floyd protests, Trump rallies in Beverly Hills, incarceration, and Los Angeles education. In addition to journalism, Emily also loves video games and Taylor Swift.

Vittorio Rienzo