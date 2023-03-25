20-year-old-man-shot-and-killed-at-river-run-apartments-in-elkhart

The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating after a deadly shooting.

The gunfire happened around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 25 at River Run Apartments in the 700 block of Monroe Street in Elkhart.

Elkhart Police Department officers arrived to find an unresponsive male suffering from apparent gunshot wound(s) inside the building.

Officers immediately rendered first aid until medics arrived.

The victim, identified as Tyquan Page, 20, of Elkhart, was pronounced dead by medics.

The Elkhart County Homicide Unit was activated, per protocol, and is handing the investigation.

At this time, no arrests have been made.

Anybody with information regarding the investigation can call the Homicide Unit at 574-295-2825 or submit an anonymous tip with Michiana Crime Stoppers by calling 574-288-STO

