2022 French economic growth: Companies held up well, but inflation affected households by Vito Califano 3 Febbraio 2023 Comments 0 After minimal growth of 0.1% in the fourth quarter, GDP grew 2.6% last year, slowing sharply from 2021. Vito Califano Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “2022 French economic growth: Companies held up well, but inflation affected households” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “2022 French economic growth: Companies held up well, but inflation affected households”