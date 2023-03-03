2023-san-diego-state-aztecs-football-schedule

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego State football team and the Mountain West Conference 2023 schedule has been released

Kickoff times and TV schedules will be announces later, but seven of their 12 games will be played at Snapdragon Stadium.

Five of SDSU’s first six games will be against teams who made a bowl game in 2022, including four 10-win programs. San Diego State’s non-conference slate features home games against Ohio (10-4 in 2022) on Aug. 26, Idaho State on Sept. 2 and UCLA (9-4) on Sept. 9, and a road game at Oregon State (10-3) on Sept. 16.

The 11th conference championship game will take place on Dec. 2 and will pit the top-2 teams against one another.

In 2023, the MW is debuting a three-year schedule rotation where, within Conference play, each institution will face two opponents annually and six other teams on an alternating basis. Throughout the cycle, all institutions will play each other at least twice, including once at home and once on the road. SDSU’s two annual opponents are Hawai‘i and Utah State.

The Aztecs finished the 2022 season with a 7-6 record and their streak of 13 consecutive years without a losing season is tied for the fifth-longest active streak in the country. SDSU opens its 2023 season Aug. 26 at Snapdragon Stadium against Ohio.

The 2023 Mountain West Championship is slated for December 2.

2023 San Diego State Football Schedule

