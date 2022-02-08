22-must-see-movies-with-zero-oscar-nominations-in-2022

The nominations for the 94th Academy Awards have been announced, and it was a great morning for the likes of “Dune,” “The Power of the Dog,” “West Side Story,” “Don’t Look Up” and more. For smaller-scale indies such as Sean Baker’s “Red Rocket,” Janicza Bravo’s “Zola” and Michael Sarnoski’s “Pig,” it was a morning of […]

Like this: Like Loading...