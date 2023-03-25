22-year-old-man-arrested-after-police-found-drugs,-guns,-narcotic-trafficking-evidence-inside-vehicle

A 22-year-old man ended up in handcuffs after police found drugs, guns and other narcotic trafficking evidence inside a vehicle.

Police attempted to stop a vehicle in Benton Township on March 2nd, but the suspect failed to stop.

A chase began but was quickly stopped due to unsafe conditions.

The vehicle was found abandoned later on near Marion Avenue and Parker Street and the suspect was arrested after a short chase on foot.

While searching the suspect’s vehicle, police found packed fentanyl and methamphetamine, as well as guns and other evidence of narcotic trafficking.

While the suspect’s name is being withheld, he was booked into the Berrien County Jail on a number of felony charges, including parole violations, flee and elude 3rd degree, resisting and obstructing, maintaining a drug vehicle and possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and methamphetamine.

