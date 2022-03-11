25-great-movies-that-flopped-at-the-box-office

Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” and Guillermo del Toro’s “Nightmare Alley” boast rave reviews, spectacular filmmaking and 11 Academy Award nominations between them, which makes it all the more unfortunate that both films flopped so hard at the box office. Being an Oscar-winning director hardly makes you immune from delivering a box office bomb. Just […]
Like this:
Like Loading...
Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” and Guillermo del Toro’s “Nightmare Alley” boast rave reviews, spectacular filmmaking and 11 Academy Award nominations between them, which makes it all the more unfortunate that both films flopped so hard at the box office. Being an Oscar-winning director hardly makes you immune from delivering a box office bomb. Just […]
Condividi:
Like this: