27-year-old-woman-wounded-in-pacific-beach-stabbing

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A stabbing in Pacific Beach left one woman wounded Tuesday and another in custody.

The assault in the 700 block of Grand Avenue was reported about 11:30 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

The 27-year-old victim was treated for apparently non-life-threatening head injuries, SDPD Officer Sarah Foster said.

Patrol personnel found the 42-year-old suspected assailant inside a restroom in the area and took her into custody. Her name was not immediately available.

It was not immediately clear what prompted the assault, the sergeant said.

