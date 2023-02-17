3 People Hospitalized After LAPD Pursuit Ends In Crash

Three people were hospitalized after a pursuit of a stolen vehicle in South Los Angeles ended in a crash on Thursday, Feb. 16, according to police.

Officers with the 77th Division of the LAPD began chasing a stolen vehicle Thursday night, according to an officer with LAPD South Traffic Division.

At the intersection of South San Pedro Street and Gage Avenue, the vehicle crashed into another vehicle that was not involved in the pursuit, injuring an innocent driver. Three people, including two suspects and the innocent driver, were transported to a local hospital in unknown condition. The area was shut down as officers investigated the crash.

LAPD would not confirm Thursday night if officers were in pursuit of the vehicle or in tracking mode.

It marked the second time in 24 hours that a pursuit crash seriously injured at least one person. Early Thursday morning, an innocent 19-year-old driver was killed in a crash that stemmed from the pursuit of armed robbery suspects in Northridge.

Emily Holshouser | Reporter Emily Holshouser is a Los Angeles-based reporter who came to California from North Carolina in 2018. Emily began her career at the Cal State Northridge Daily Sundial, where she covered cops, protests, and utilities. She previously worked at ABC7 as an assignment desk editor and video journalist. In her time as a reporter, Emily has covered the George Floyd protests, Trump rallies in Beverly Hills, incarceration, and Los Angeles education. In addition to journalism, Emily also loves video games and Taylor Swift.

