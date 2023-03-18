35-year-old-man-arrested-for-prostitution,-possession-of-methamphetamine

A 35-year-old man has been arrested for prostitution and possession of methamphetamine.

Officers with the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Police Department performed a law enforcement operation based out of a South Bend hotel on March 8, reviewing a social media website known for prostitution services.

According to ABC 57 News, an advertisement allegedly posted by Jose Guzman was found.

According to reports, Guzman was known as a prostitute from a previous law enforcement operation.

An officer acting as a decoy reached out to Guzman, pretending to be interested in Guzman’s advertisement.

Guzman allegedly agreed to perform sexual favors in exchange for money.

He agreed to meet at a specific room in a hotel and was detained as soon as he arrived.

Officers found a small amount of methamphetamine on Guzman, and he allegedly admitted to using the drug.

Vittorio Rienzo