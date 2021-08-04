37-top-nordstrom-anniversary-sale-fashion,-beauty-and-home-deals-under-$50

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is just over the horizon, but luckily we don’t have to wait to start adding amazing products to our cart. Previews of all of the epic shopping event’s marked-down prices are up!

The 2021 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale officially kicks off for all shoppers on July 28, but cardmembers can start shopping the deals even earlier. Icon cardmembers can start shopping on July 12, Ambassador cardmembers can start on July 14 and Influencer cardmembers can start on July 16. It all ends August 8, so shop accordingly — and remember, you can always open up a card to start shopping early with Us.

Ready to see our absolute favorite picks under $50 in fashion, beauty and home? Let’s go!

Dresses

1. This ribbed Treasure & Bond dress simply screams A-list to Us — Originally $59, now $39!

2. The patchwork pattern and gorgeous purple hues of this ’90s-inspired BP. slip dress — Originally $29, now $19!

3. This leopard print Halogen dress perfectly combines fierceness and sophistication — Originally $79, now $49.90!

4. This tie-dye Sweaty Betty dress is all about comfy, carefree summer vibes — Originally $78, now $49.90!

5. Dress it up or dress it down; just grab this Charles Henry high-low dress while it’s on sale — Originally $79, now $47!

Tops

6. Wait until you see yourself in this ultra-flattering surplice 1.STATE top — Originally $49, now $30!

7. This Madewell wrap top is such a pretty piece that lets you explore the darker side of floral — Originally $78, now $49.90!

8. Everyone needs a comfy, oversized flannel, and this BDG Urban Outfitters shirt is our pick — Originally $54, now $36!

9. A Free People tee for under $30? You know we’re in — Originally $38, now $25!

Bottoms

10. These Beyond Yoga leggings have moisture-wicking fabric for your workout and an awesome design for your athleisure looks — Originally $79, now $49.90!

11. Need workout shorts instead? How about this stretchy, double-layer Spanx pair? — Originally $72, now $48!

12. This soft, faux-leather BB Dakota by Steve Madden mini skirt is a stunner for nights out — Originally $79, now $49.90!

13. Shapewear in the form of skinny jeans? Check out these Wit & Wisdom Ab-Solution jeans— Originally $68, now $45!

14. We want to put on these roomy Champion shorts and never take them off — Originally $50, now $37!

Sandals

15. Our jaw dropped over how cute these Chinese Laundry block-heel sandals are — Originally $60, now $40!

16. For an everyday sandal with a comfy, secure fit and an OrthoLite insole, check out this TOMS sandal — Originally $80, now $45!

17. Take it easy and keep it mega-cute with these Adidas slides — Originally $35, now $25!

18. Prefer a classic thong style but with a contoured shape? Don’t miss the deal on these Olukai flip flops — Originally $70, now $47!

Sneakers

19. These Sam Edelman sneakers are the perfect white kicks (that also come in other colors) — Originally $100, now $49.90!

20. Add a little extra color to your everyday with these watercolor tie-dye Vans slip-ons — Originally $60, now $40!

21. If you’re looking for a sneaker for jogs or workouts, check out this awesome Cole Haan pair — Originally $99, now $49.90!

22. Give both your style and your height a boost with these cute platform Zodiac sneakers — Originally $79, now $40!

23. Explore the sleeker side of Converse All Stars with these leather slip-ons — Originally $60, now $40!

Makeup

24. This limited-edition bareMinerals set comes with a bronzing powder, a lip gloss and a mascara — $63 value, now $35!

25. Add some serious luxury to your beauty routine with this travel-size YSL lipstick balm set — $56 value, now $38!

26. This MAC makeup set comes with an eyeshadow palette, a liner and a mascara — $77 value, now $45!

27. Time to get your hands on Laura Mercier’s famous setting powder: a full size, a travel size and a puff — $78 value, now $49!

Skincare

28. This jumbo Paula’s Choice liquid exfoliant is here to kiss clogged pores and dead skin goodbye — $59 value, now $39!

29. Sun protection is so important in anti-aging skincare, and this Supergoop! set is such an affordable way to star-worthy skin — $58 value, now $39!

30. Is a beauty sale even real without a deal on some Mario Badescu essentials? This set includes a mist, a drying lotion and a lip balm — $33 value, now $23!

31. This set of Fresh’s famous soy face cleansers is a can’t-miss for Us — $53 value, now $38!

32. Show your body some love too with this luxe, nourishing, Nordstrom-exclusive Soeder North Stream Lotion — Originally $39, now $26!

Home

33. This faux-fur Nordstrom throw blanket is “decadently plush” — Originally $69, now $45!

34. This Nordstrom serving board mixes marble, wood and a modern circular shape for a gorgeous result — Originally $59, now $49.90!

35. We were thrilled to see Mala’s wood wick candles in this sale — Originally $50, now $33!

36. Just a singular pretty pillow like this DKNY throw can totally help refresh a room — Originally $50, now $33!

37. Similarly, a new shower curtain like this tasseled Peri Home one can help give a bathroom new life — Originally $30, now $20!

