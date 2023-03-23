39-year-old-gregory-moore-killed-in-lemon-grove,-homicide-investigation-ongoing

LEMON GROVE (CNS) – Authorities Wednesday identified the man who was shot and killed in Lemon Grove on Saturday.

Gregory Moore, 39, died of a gunshot wound, an autopsy revealed, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Moore, a resident in the City of San Diego, was found unconscious in a vehicle at the intersection of Lemon Grove Avenue and San Miguel Avenue just after 10 p.m. on Saturday, according to the department.

As deputies were taking Moore out of the vehicle, they noticed he had gunshot wounds to his left upper leg and lower torso, according to authorities.

Deputies applied a tourniquet to the victim’s leg as paramedics arrived but Moore later died at a hospital due to the gun shot wound, police said.

The killing was deemed a homicide.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Vittorio Rienzo