You will never get bored in Maldives. THIS is a myth. With almost 1200 Islands and more than 150 Island Resorts that never stop making us dream, there are many things to do and places to see in the Maldives. And THAT is a fact.
You can spend your days unwinding and do nothing, it’s up to you, but you can also choose to move and explore each day, get new sensations, have a dose of adrenaline and blow your mind if you wish it too !
If you Think you will be bored in Maldives, I gathered the Best Things To Do during your Holidays
I hope I will convince you and that you will put at least 10 of them on your bucket list!
Note : They are 40 main attractions and places, I listed them in a random order.
40 THINGS TO DO IN MALDIVES WITH 40 PHOTOS TO CONVINCE YOU
Do it Number 1
Get Lost on a Sandbank in the Middle of Nowhere
Do it Number 2
Explore the wonderful world that is underwater
Do it Number 3
Spend a Honeymoon
Do it Number 4
Experience a Desert Island
Do it Number 5
Go on a Seaplane for a Photo Flight
Do it Number 6
Stay in a Water Villa
Do it Number 7
Go on a Sailing Cruise
Do it Number 8
Take a sunset cruise and spot dolphins
Do it Number 9
Explore the Capital Island Male
Do it Number 10
Make a splash with water sports
Do it Number 11
Go Big Game Fishing
Do it Number 12
Party beneath an Island Beach
Do it Number 13
Wake Up Early to Catch a Sunrise
Do it Number 14
Chill in a Hammock and Watch the World Go By
Do it Number 15
Observe Local Wildlife
Do it Number 16
Visit Utheemu and Discover 450 years of Maldives History
Do it Number 17
Meet the locals. Speak and Discover
Do it Number 18
Swim in an Infinity Pool by the Ocean
Do it Number 19
Take Amazing Photos
Do it Number 20
Have a Fabulous Private Dinner on the Beach
Do it Number 21
Watch Beautiful Sunsets
Do it Number 22
Watch and Play with Bio-luminescent plankton
Do it Number 23
Snorkel House Reefs and Search for Turtles
Do it Number 24
Take a Walk Along Paradise Beaches
Do it Number 25
Surf Gorgeous Waves
Do it Number 26
Celebrate your Wedding or renew your wedding vows
Do it Number 27
Take a Spa Treatment
Do it Number 28
Sky Dive in the Maldives skies
Do it Number 29
Rent a Seaplane for a Day Tour
Do it Number 30
Sleep under the Stars
Do it Number 31
Rent a Dhoni and Cruise
Do it Number 32
Go Island Hopping
Do it Number 33
Watch a Movie in a Open-Air Cinema on the Beach
Do it Number 34
Practice Yoga and Get Better than Ever
Do it Number 35
Have a Massage Underwater
Do it Number 36
Observe Baby Sharks learning to Hunt
Do it Number 37
Make a wine degustation in the lagoon
Ride the shallow waters of a lost sandbank
Do it Number 39
Swim with Whale Sharks
Do it Number 40
Or…Do Nothing and Let It Be
