42-abu-dhabi-hosts-400-emirati-students-to-explore-their-potential-as-the-future-coders-of-the-emirate

42 Abu Dhabi, the UAE capital’s innovative and disruptive coding school, has collaborated with the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) to host 400 Emirati high school students to explore their potential as the future coders of the Emirate.

The event was organized as part of ADIA’s Early Preparation Programme (EPP), which identifies and develops talented Emirati high school students with an interest in subjects relevant to the future of investing, such as science, technology, engineering and mathematics. This aligns with ADIA’s ongoing commitment to contributing to the growth of Abu Dhabi’s talent pool by building the skills needed to excel in the future.

During the event, students were provided with an in-depth understanding of computational thinking, algorithms, abstraction and pattern recognition problem-solving techniques. These skills are core to computer science and many other subject areas and careers. Following the session, students completed an online problem-solving challenge related to computational thinking and computer science.

Once the students successfully completed the challenge, they explored the school’s innovative campus, and took a deep dive into 42 Abu Dhabi’s peer-to-peer learning methodology, which fosters young talents to enable them to build innovative solutions and accelerate the Emirate’s digital economy. The students also learned of the importance of developing interpersonal skills such as collaboration, adaptation, creativity and critical thinking, all of which are covered at 42 Abu Dhabi.

Marcos Muller Habig, Acting CEO of 42 Abu Dhabi, said: “We are honored to support ADIA’s EPP by hosting 400 young Emirati students with an interest in pursuing science and technology studies, as these are skills that are increasingly important for Abu Dhabi’s future development.

“This event was an opportunity for us to highlight 42 Abu Dhabi’s leading role as a talent incubator that is developing and upskilling the Emirate’s youth in the coding field. This is in line with our strategic vision to equip UAE nationals with the skills to pursue specialised careers in vital industries and create a community which enables people from all walks of life to learn how to code,” he added.

42 Abu Dhabi is part of the global 42 Network, brought to Abu Dhabi by ADEK, to offer the world’s most disruptive coding and software development study program. 42 Abu Dhabi has evolved to become a hub that inspires a whole new generation of people to become coders who are empowered to shape the world that they live in through technology.

The post 42 Abu Dhabi Hosts 400 Emirati Students To Explore Their Potential As The Future Coders Of The Emirate first appeared on Abu Dhabi Blog.

Vittorio Ferla