42-abu-dhabi-participates-in-parenthood:-the-unconference-event

42 Abu Dhabi, the UAE capital’s innovative and disruptive coding school that provides a unique peer-to-peer, gamified learning methodology participated in the world’s first ‘Parenthood: The Unconference’event at Yas Island’s Etihad Arena. The event, launched by Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK), was held from 2 – 4 November 2022.

H.E. Sana Mohamad Suhail, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA)and H.E. Eng.ThamerRashed Al Qasimi, Executive Director of Special Projects and Partnerships Sector atECAvisited 42 Abu Dhabi’s stand during the event and explored the school’s disruptive learning model and curriculum that have empowered students to master future digital skills.

The event facilitated a global conversation between world-renowned experts to discuss modern tools and techniques with parents to enable them to successfully tackle challenges by offering thema series of workshops, panel discussions, and networking opportunities.

As part of its participation, 42 Abu Dhabi introduced its revolutionary learning methodology to the parents and highlighted the key role of the future generation of coders in the Emirate’s digital transformation. Furthermore, the event enabled 42 Abu Dhabi to showcase its efforts to build a digitally aware and technology-driven talent pool of future coders and its commitment to making coding accessible to students from all walks of life.

Marcos Muller Habig, Acting CEO of 42 Abu Dhabi, said: “We were honoured to support the event as one of the community partners, and it was an exciting opportunity for us to shed light on 42 Abu Dhabi’s critical role as a talent incubator that is nurturing and upskilling the Emirate’s youth in the coding fields to enable them to achieve leading positions in the digital industries.”

“During the event, we had a chance to network with parents and highlight to them the importance of coding as a catalyst for innovation and creativity and a vital skill for students to lead successful and rewarding careers,” he added.

42 Abu Dhabi’s presence at such an event comes in line with its vision to nurture tomorrow’s leaders by raising awareness on the importance of coding skills to ensure that they are well positioned to achieve success and excellence for Abu Dhabi.

42 Abu Dhabi is an innovative and disruptive coding school, launched in 2020 as an initiative of the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) and Abu Dhabi’s Ghadan21 accelerator program, which aims to drive Abu Dhabi’s ongoing development through multi-faceted investments in business, innovation and people.

Vittorio Ferla