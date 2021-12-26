5 of the Best UGG Slipper Alternatives — All Under $50

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

We think the past year has made it pretty clear that comfy slippers are here to stay — not that we needed any convincing. When you think of fuzzy, cozy, cute slippers though, which brand comes to mind first? UGG, of course. That’s sort of the issue. We love UGGs, but price-wise, they tend to soar out of many shoppers’ budgets. They’re so synonymous with comfy slippers, however, that shoppers don’t know any other worthy slipper brands to even check out!

That’s where we come in (with the help of Zappos). We promise there are other slipper brands and styles out there you might love just as much as UGG, and you can grab them at Zappos for under $50. Faux-shearling, here we come. We’ve picked out five pairs to get you started!

These ‘Chinchilla’ Slippers

Acorn is always a reliable pick for slippers that won’t totally break the bank. This faux-fur Chinchilla pair is softer than soft, featuring a faux-shearling lining and a suede-wrapped midsole. Reviewers say these are go-to gifting items because they know everyone will love them!

See it!

Get the Acorn Moc in Chinchilla for just $45 at Zappos with free shipping!

These Designer Slide Slippers

These slippers may remind you of the UGG Fuzzette style, but they’re actually Vince Camuto. Like, these are straight-up designer. On sale. Did we just hit the jackpot or what?

See it!

Get the Vince Camuto Kortendie (originally $49) for just $40 at Zappos with free shipping!

These Sheepskin Slippers

Koolaburra is actually an UGG brand, offering affordable options that are clearly just as cute. This slippers have a genuine sheepskin upper with a faux-fur trim and lining, plus a rubber outsole so you can wear them outside!

See it!

Get the Koolaburra by UGG Milo (originally $60) for just $49.95 at Zappos with free shipping!

These Moccasin Slippers

UGG moccasins typically cost about $100, but these Minnetonka slippers cost under half of that — and they have over 1,000 reviews on Zappos. Shoppers are so obsessed with their faux-shearling lining and classic style!

See it!

Get the Minnetonka Cally Slipper for just $45 at Zappos with free shipping!

These Ultra-Plush Slippers

These Steve Madden slippers don’t skimp out on the faux shearling. Plus, if you’re looking for slippers with great support, these have a contoured insole your foot might adore!

See it!

Get the Steve Madden Vesa Slipper (originally $50) for just $41 at Zappos with free shipping!

Looking for more? Shop other comfy slippers at Zappos here!

Check out more exclusive Us Weekly deals at Zappos here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!