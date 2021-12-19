5-onlyfans-creators-to-be-inspired-by-this-november

Agatha is a Russian-French actress and model. As an actress in television and film, she’s best known for appearing in the show ‘The House of Gaunt’, a Harry Potter prequel, as the character Lily Potter. Also, as a successful model and pageant titleholder, she’s posed in campaigns for L’Oreal Paris, Ralph Lauren, Garnier, Christian Louboutin and Lanvin Paris – as well as appearing on the front covers of Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Now, she’s brought her talents to her OnlyFans page, where you can view her never-seen-before content, including unpublished pictures, behind-the-scenes shoots and backstage footage of movie sets.

Speaking about using OnlyFans as a content creator, Agatha said: