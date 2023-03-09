50th-annual-sugar-camp-days-welcomes-visitors-for-maple-syrup-weekend

Bendix Woods County Park in New Carlisle is celebrating the 50th annual Sugar Camp Days on March 18 and 19, 2023 to celebrate the maple syrup season. You are invited to celebrate the maple syrup season by touring the sugar bush to see sap being harvested and visiting the sugar house to discover how sap is transformed into golden syrup.

The New Carlisle Lions Club will host a pancake and sausage breakfast both days. The proceeds from the breakfast support Leader Dogs for the Blind, cancer research, and community organizations.

At Sugar Camp Days you can watch historical crafters demonstrate their trades, enjoy a horse-drawn wagon ride, and purchase delicious foods made with maple syrup, such as maple kettle corn, maple cotton candy and maple hot dogs. Maple syrup baked goods, maple candy, and Bendix Woods’ pure maple syrup will also be available for purchase.

Sugar Camp Days hours are 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. There is an $8/vehicle entrance fee. For more information, please call 574/654-3155 or visit http://www.sjcparks.org

The main entrance to Bendix Woods County Park is located on Timothy Road in New Carlisle, 8 miles west of the U.S. 31 bypass from the State Road 2 Exit.

Vito Califano