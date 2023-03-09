6-year-old-girl,-unrestrained,-killed-in-crash-on-i-80/94-in-northwestern-indiana

A 6-year-old girl was killed in a crash on I-80/94 in northwestern Indiana.

The collision happened around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 8, in the eastbound lanes at the 7.5 mile-marker.

The preliminary investigation shows that a Nissan Altima was stopped in the right lane.

A semi pulling a loaded trailer was traveling in the right lane.

The trailer was loaded with U.S. mail.

The semi rear-ended the Nissan causing catastrophic damage.

The Nissan was occupied by two adults and three children. None of the three children were properly restrained in child safety seats.

The driver of the Nissan, Ta’Quana L. Crawford, 27, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, was transported for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

All the occupants of the vehicle sustained serious, life-threatening injuries.

One of the children, the 6-year-old girl, died while being transported for treatment.

The driver of the semi, Orlando Shaw, 49, of Wheeling, Illinois, was not injured.

Vittorio Rienzo