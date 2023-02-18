60%-of-homeless-receiving-assistance-remain-on-the-street-in-california,-state-reports

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A recent report by the state, the first of its kind, showed California has spent over $10 billion on homelessness in the last three years.

Of those assisted, 40% became house. This means that 60% remained unhoused or the state lost track of their whereabouts.

Many state leaders and constituents alike are upset by these discouraging statistics.

KUSI’s Lindsey Fukano went live with details.

Vito Califano