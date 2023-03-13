$668m a day: Oil giant posts biggest profit by a company in history

by Ufficio Stampa
14 Marzo 2023
Comments 0
$668m-a-day:-oil-giant-posts-biggest-profit-by-a-company-in-history


Saudi Aramco reported earning $244 billion last year, claiming the highest-ever recorded annual profit by a publicly listed company and drawing immediate criticism from activists.

Ufficio Stampa

0 comments on “$668m a day: Oil giant posts biggest profit by a company in history

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: