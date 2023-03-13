$668m a day: Oil giant posts biggest profit by a company in history by Ufficio Stampa 14 Marzo 2023 Comments 0 Saudi Aramco reported earning $244 billion last year, claiming the highest-ever recorded annual profit by a publicly listed company and drawing immediate criticism from activists. Ufficio Stampa Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “$668m a day: Oil giant posts biggest profit by a company in history” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
