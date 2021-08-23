7 Calming Anti-Anxiety and Stress-Relief Jewelry Pieces — Under $30!

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Feeling stressed? We’ve all had moments when we’ve been overwhelmed and anxious — and it’s not fun. There are many ways that you can re-center yourself and calm down, and it seems like everyone has their own tips and tricks. Some of them seem random, but according to many shoppers, are reportedly effective. For example, have you ever considered wearing jewelry that’s designed for stress relief? Seriously — people swear by it!

If you’re interested, we have an assortment of pieces below that are designed to promote calm. Some incorporate essential oils, others have specific stones that may help you relax and the rest basically provide an item to fidget with during high stress situations. Keep reading to check them out!

This Lava Rock Bracelet

This bracelet has darker stones that are actually made from lava, which is where you’re suggested to drop some of the calming lavender oil that’s included with this set. Take a whiff whenever you want to chill!

Get the Healing Trust Anti Anxiety Bracelet for $20, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 23, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Fidget-Spinner Rings

When you’re feeling stressed, spinning these rings may help you calm down. Each ring has a super sleek design that can easily fit in with other jewelry that you’re wearing!

Get the MUCAL Fidget Rings for Anxiety for prices starting at $16, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 23, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Beaded Bracelets

Shoppers say they love getting these bracelets and giving them out as gifts. They’re unisex, so anyone who’s a fan of this type of style will be head over heels! Each color and stone serves a unique purpose.

Get the Anxiety Bracelets from Be Here Now for prices starting at $7, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 23, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Stone Essential Oil Bracelets

This bracelet also has lava stones where you can drop your favorite essentials oils to keep with you throughout the day. We adore all of the bright colors of the other stones as well!

Get the Subherban Essential Oil Bracelets for $30, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 23, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Oil Diffusing Necklace

This necklace is incredible. It comes with four different essential oils and a slew of colorful inserts that you can interchange in the pendant. When you open up the necklace, you simply throw in a couple drops of oil and close it back up. The calming scents can stay with you all day long!

Get the Wild Essentials Tree of Life Aromatherapy Diffuser Necklace for $20, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 23, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Rhinestone Spinning Rings

How epic is this? The larger gemstones on each of these rings can spin. It’s like a fidget spinner, but hidden in a chic piece of jewelry!

Get the CASSIECA 3 Pcs Fidget Spinner Rings for $15, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 23, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Chakra Bracelet

Each gemstone on this bracelet is meant to target multiple chakras to help you feel calmer and more balanced. We also love how bright these stones look next to each other!

Get the Top Plaza Bead Chakra Bracelet for $13, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 23, 2021, but are subject to change.

