7 Major Deals on the Coziest Sherpa Styles — From Slippers to Sweatpants

It may be a new year, but we still have the same style preferences. We’re creatures of comfort, after all! With hibernation season in full swing, we’re in the market for wardrobe essentials that will keep Us warm all winter long.

Say hello to your new favorite fabric — sherpa. This cozy material feels as soft as a blanket and as toasty as a toasted marshmallow over a fire. We tracked down the best sherpa deals from Amazon, Nordstrom, Macy’s and Koolaburra by Ugg. Read on to shop these fabulous finds!

This Sherpa Hooded Jacket

Add a pop of color to your sherpa jacket with this Levi’s hooded fleece. Fashionable and functional!

See It!

Get the Levi’s High Pile Fleece Hooded Zip Jacket for just $130 (originally $200) at Nordstrom!

This Sherpa Trim Puffer

Save $200 when you purchase this stylish sherpa puffer — now 60% off! We’re swooning over the faux-fur details.

See it!

Get the Tahari Women’s Faux-Fur Trim Puffer Coat for just $136 (originally $340) at Macy’s!

These Sherpa Cuff Suede Booties

If you’re searching for boots with the signature Ugg style but at a discounted price, look no further! These Koolaburra by Ugg zipper booties are on sale now for a limited time. “Most comfortable boots ever!” one shopper declared. “It’s hard to find a good warm pair of boots that are still cute, but these are just that! I got so many compliments while wearing these out!”

See It!

Get the Lytta Short Boots for just $75 (originally $100) at Koolaburra by Ugg!

This Fleece-Lined Sherpa Vest

We have a vested interest in this sherpa vest! Featuring polar fleece lining and pockets, this top-rated vest is the perfect layering piece on a chilly day. As one Top 100 Reviewer reported, “It’s cuddly, warm and has a fitted style that is fairly flattering for such a fluffy vest.”

See It!

Get the Amazon Essentials Women’s Polar Fleece Lined Sherpa Vest for just $25 (originally $30) at Amazon!

These Sherpa Slippers

Warning: you may never want to take these cozy slippers off. One shopper said these shoes are like “walking on a cloud” and another customer called them the “best slippers ever”!

See It!

Get the Minnetonka Dina Slipper for just $40 at Nordstrom!

This Sherpa-Lined Puffer Coat

Best of both worlds! This Reebok puffer coat has a sleek silhouette from the diagonal quilted design and extra insulation from the sherpa lining. The mixed materials create a finished product that is both on trend and one-of-a-kind.

See It!

Get the Reebok Puffer Coat for Women with Sherpa Lined Hood for just $75 at Amazon!

These Sherpa Sweatpants

Level up your loungewear with these Sherpa sweatpants. “Love these pants,” gushed one review. “Comfortable without being too hot. Cozy feeling.”

See it!

Get the Style & Co Faux-Sherpa Utility Sweatpants for just $55 at Macy’s!

