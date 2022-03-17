’90s-pop-stars:-then-and-now

Mmm-bop! Ahead of the new millennium, the music world had a range of artists dominating the radio charts and MTV.

The ‘90s brought fans an influx of boy bands with ‘NSync, The Backstreet Boys and Hanson as well as female power houses such as Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera and Toni Braxton.

While some of the decade’s biggest acts have since parted ways, others have remained at the forefront of the music industry. Justin Timberlake, for example, has had a successful solo career after ‘NSync split up the band in 2001.

His former bandmate Joey Fatone, however, is hoping for a new album with all the original members down the line. The rest of the boy band was made up of Lance Bass, JC Chasez and Chris Kirkpatrick.

“I can’t speak for anybody else, but for me, it would be fun. Why not? I mean, let’s be real here. It wasn’t broke,” Fatone exclusively told Us Weekly in May 2021. ”Everybody kind of separated to do their own thing and now we’ve done our own thing and still doing our own thing, but you know what, I think it’d be kind of fun to do something like that and get back together.”

The longtime friends have reunited on several occasions since they chose to pursue solo ventures, but they have yet to record another album as a fivesome.

Mandy Moore, who made a name for herself in music in the late ‘90s, chose to focus solely on her acting career beginning 2010. However, her love for singing never left and she dropped a fresh album, Silver Landings, in March 2020.

The This Is Us star reminisced about her early music days — including some of her bubblegum pop tunes — during a sit-down with Us in March 2020.

“It’s sort of rumination on coming of age in this industry,” she exclusively said at the time. “I think I really apologized for a lot about my early work because I was embarrassed and being a teenager, not having creative control and not fully standing behind some of the choices that were made on my behalf.”

Moore noted that her teenage self — she released her first hit single, “Candy,” in 1999 — is partially responsive for her success as an adult.

“The only reason that I’m here today, 20 years later, is because of 15-year-old Mandy and the music that she was singing and how I started out,” the Because I Said So actress told Us. “I love her. She’s a part of me and always will be and I carry her around. It’s important to acknowledge that and have affection for that time of my life.”

Unlike Moore, Aguilera never really left the music world. In fact, the “Genie in a Bottle” songstress has evolved as an artist and helped shape future musicians during her stint as a coach on The Voice from 2011 to 2016.

Scroll down to see how time has treated the ‘90s most beloved acts: