9th-annual-cookies-on-tap-kicks-off-at-mike-hess-brewing-friday-2/24

IMPERIAL BEACH, CA (KUSI)- The 9th annual ‘Cookies on Tap’ event will begin on 2/24 and go through 3/5, at all Mike Hess Brewing Locations. (North Park, OB, IB, Seaport Village and Alpine)



The purpose of this event is to bring people together over great beer around great causes. The focus and drive will be to have a great time and raise money for Operation Thin Mint which sends boxes of cookies to forward-deployed troops. KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon spoke with Mike Hess at the Imperial Beach location to discuss how this all started and how the community can take part.





Mike Hess also explains Operation Thin Mint and it benefits out troops overseas.

Vittorio Rienzo