cronaca

‘A Journal for Jordan’ Review: Michael B. Jordan and Chanté Adams Shine in Denzel Washington’s True-Life Heart-Tugger

by Ufficio Stampa
19 December 2021
‘a-journal-for-jordan’-review:-michael-b.-jordan-and-chante-adams-shine-in-denzel-washington’s-true-life-heart-tugger

In a year-end movie landscape marked, on the one hand, by a stream of prestige adult dramas that struggle more than ever to find actual adults to see them, and on the other hand by the kind of oversize fantasy event films (“Spider-Man: No Way Home,” the upcoming “The Matrix Resurrections”) whose job it now […]

%d bloggers like this: