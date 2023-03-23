a-powdered-baby-formula-recall-has-been-issued-due-to-bacteria-concerns

A powdered baby formula is being recalled due to a potential bacteria hazard…

The Perrigo Company announced Friday that it has issued a recall for some of its Gerber Good Start Powder Infant Formula.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, the product may be contaminated with a bacteria called Cronobacter sakazakii.

The formula affected by the recall was made between January 2-18 of this year. So far there have been no reports of illness.

According to the recall, the following Lot Codes with the “use by dates” are affected:

Gerber Good Start SootheProTM 12.4 oz:

300357651Z – USE BY 04JUL2024

300457651Z – USE BY 05JUL2024

300557651Z – USE BY 06JUL2024

300557652Z – USE BY 06JUL2024

300757651Z – USE BY 08JUL2024

300857651Z – USE BY 09JUL2024

301057651Z – USE BY 11JUL2024

301057652Z – USE BY 11JUL2024

301157651Z – USE BY 12JUL2024

Gerber Good Start SootheProTM 30.6 oz:

301357652Z – USE BY 14JUL2024

301457652Z – USE BY 15JUL2024

301557651Z – USE BY 16JUL2024

Gerber Good Start SootheProTM 19.4 oz:

301557652Z – USE BY 16JUL2024I

Those who purchased the product are advised to throw it out and contact the company for a refund at 1-800-777-7690.

