a-secret-gf?-michelle-confronts-her-exes-at-‘men-tell-all’:-revelations

Time for tough conversations. Michelle Young came face to face with many of her exes during The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All, and she took the opportunity to teach a few of her most controversial contestants some lessons.

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams hosted the Monday, December 6, episode. While they mostly focused on the drama between Michelle and her former flames, the season 11 Bachelorette took a moment to ask her cohost about her recent split from fiancé Zac Clark.

“All in all, all I have to say is that I’m heartbroken, but we tried really hard and I still love him very much and I’m not sure what the future holds. I mean, you know how it is — it’s really tough,” Tayshia told Kaitlyn before walking off the stage in tears.

A rep confirmed to Us Weekly on November 22 that the season 16 Bachelorette and Zac were “no longer a couple.” A source told Us at the time that the pair “couldn’t fully commit to each other” and had “been spending a lot of time apart” amid their busy schedules, adding that the breakup would be “hard” because there was a lot of “love” between them.

While Tayshia opening up about her broken engagement for the first time was a noteworthy moment from The Men Tell All, the majority of the episode was spent on Michelle’s former suitors. Nayte, Joe and Brandon were not present for the reunion since they are still in the running for the teacher’s final rose.

Michelle teased in November what fans can expect from the remainder of season 18. “I had no idea I would be in the position that I was at the end of the season,” she exclusively told Us at the time. “[The ending is] something that I didn’t necessarily expect, something that I didn’t think was possible for me. I’m excited for everybody kind of to see what that entails because I think a lot of assumptions are made, you know, of either who I end up with or if I end up with anybody.”

She continued: “When it comes down to it, I came into this knowing that I was just going to stay true to who I was. And that means staying true to what you’re feeling and talking about where you’re at with your feelings.”

