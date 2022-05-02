cronaca

A24’s ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Hits Impressive Box Office Milestone

by Marcello P
2 Maggio 2022
a24’s-‘everything-everywhere-all-at-once’-hits-impressive-box-office-milestone


At the box office, A24’s genre-bending black comedy “Everything Everywhere All at Once” has become the little indie that could. After six weeks in theaters, the film has grossed $35 million in North America, an impressive sum for an arthouse flick. Those ticket sales are a positive indication that adult audiences will return to the […]

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: