a3-artists-agency-promotes-alexis-cooper-to-vp-of-hr,-ulisses-rivera-to-director-of-communications

A3 Artists Agency announced on Friday that Alexis Cooper will now serve as vice president of HR, while Ulisses Rivera was promoted to director of communications. Both Cooper and Rivera will continue reporting to Chief Operating Officer Todd Quinn.

“Alexis and Ulisses have been key to helping us take the agency to the next level,” said A3 Chief Executive Officer Robert Attermann. “Alexis has empowered staff development and created a culture of strong rapport, diversity, and inclusivity, while Ulisses has enabled us to become storytellers and bolstered the agency’s presence across the media. They contribute to important components of the business that integrate seamlessly with the rest of the agency to help us achieve our core mission.”

Cooper joined A3 in 2018, bringing more than 15 years of experience across all facets of human resources to the company, and has since worked to promote inclusion within A3, revamping the agency’s internship program with a focus on diversity, and creating a pipeline for students from underrepresented communities. Cooper founded and co-chairs the agency’s Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Awareness (IDEA) committee, which provides ongoing educational programming for staff.

Rivera launched the talent agency’s public relations division in 2019, serving as its spokesperson and managing overall communications strategy, including publicity efforts for national and international announcements. He also co-chairs A3’s IDEA committee. Prior to joining the agency, Rivera worked for public relations firm Sunshine Sachs.

Outside of A3, Cooper serves as a mentor with Big Brothers Big Sisters and is on the board of directors for Fem the Future, an organization committed to ensuring that girls and women have access to all spaces necessary to create change. Rivera sits on the board of directors for Christopher Street West/LA Pride, whose mission is to create safe and inclusive spaces of self-expression, celebration, and diversity/equity/inclusion for the LGBTQ+ community of Greater Los Angeles.