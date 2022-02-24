cronaca

AAFCA Announces 2022 Special Achievement Honorees (EXCLUSIVE)

by
24 February 2022
aafca-announces-2022-special-achievement-honorees-(exclusive)

The African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) announced the recipients of their special achievement honors — “Attica” filmmakers Stanley Nelson and Traci A. Curry; producer and Hidden Empire Film Group co-founder Roxanne Avent-Taylor; Oscar-nominated and Grammy-winning composer Terence Blanchard; John Gibson, the Motion Picture Association’s VP of external and multicultural affairs; and Sony Motion Picture […]

%d bloggers like this: