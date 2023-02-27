abby-choi-murder:-ex-husband,-in-laws-charged-with-gruesome-murder-of-hong-kong-model





Police have charged Abby Choi’s ex-husband, former brother-in-law, and father-in-law for the murder of the Hong Kong model and influencer, several media reports revealed early Monday.

Choi’s ex-husband Alex Kwong Kong-chi, his father Kwong Kau, and his brother Anthony Kwong were charged with murder after an alleged financial dispute, according to police.

The model’s body was dismembered, and the parts were found in a village house set up as a butchery site, police said. The house was equipped with an electric saw and a meat grinder that could be used to mince human flesh.

The fact that the house, located in the rural Tai Po district, was unfurnished and recently rented may suggest that it was set up to dispose of Choi’s body, the police believe, adding that the family members who were charged had lied earlier to mislead investigators.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, superintendent Alan Chung said they were still looking for the model’s head after disclosing that a woman’s limbs were found inside a refrigerator on Friday.

According to local media, including broadcaster TVB and South China Morning Post, police sources found Choi’s head in a soup pot in the village house.

Police also revealed they found more body parts whilst searching a house and cemetery on Sunday.

“We believe the victim and her ex-husband’s family had many financial disputes involving huge sums,” Chung said.

“Someone was dissatisfied with how the victim handled her assets, which became a motive to kill.”

The model was first reported missing on Wednesday and was allegedly last seen by her ex-husband’s brother, who also worked for her as a chauffeur.

The gruesome murder of the influencer, who recently appeared on the digital cover of L’Officiel Monaco fashion magazine, has gripped local tabloids.

Police statements said that four people were arrested, of which three have been charged. Those charged are set to appear in a local court on Monday.

