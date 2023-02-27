abo-digital-to-bring-alternative-financing-structures-to-region’s-crypto-market





Alpha Blue Ocean, based in the Bahamas and Dubai, UAE, has announced the launch of a new investment company, ABO Digital, that will provide alternative financing solutions to early-stage and high-growth companies in the digital asset space.

Leveraging ABO’s experience as a structured Private Investments in Public Equity (PIPE) investor with more than

$2 billion in executed financing commitments globally over the last five years, the new ABO Digital will bring institutional-grade expertise to the digital asset and blockchain industry.

ABO Digital will provide innovative and flexible funding solutions that will give blockchain projects access to more options for raising capital. This new form of financing addresses a need in the cryptocurrency market, especially given the current market conditions.

Amine Nedjai, CEO at ABO, said: “This is an important time for the digital asset space. Globally-speaking we’re in the midst of a bear market, but there continues to be solid development by innovative protocols. A lot of large investors, such as venture capitalists, will have suffered losses from the recent crypto credit contagion. This reduces the pool of available growth capital for cryptocurrency projects that ABO Digital will help fill… This difficult market situation, coupled with our positive outlook, makes it the perfect time to launch ABO Digital, enabling entities in this exciting space to source the funds they need to build”

The launch of ABO Digital aligns with expectations for the digital asset space to come out of this crisis stronger in the next cycle.

In the UAE in particular, the Web 3.0 sector is strengthened by considerable government efforts and investment to build a solid, robust ecosystem that will enable businesses and individuals alike to thrive within the space.

