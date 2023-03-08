Abu Dhabi Airports has been recognised for its enduring commitment to providing world-class customer experiences, winning the Airports Council International (ACI) Airport Service Quality (ASQ) award for ‘Best Airport at Arrivals Globally’. Voted by passengers, Abu Dhabi Airports was announced as the winner ahead of some of the world’s most prominent operators, which emphasizes the company’s success in providing exemplary customer-centric services and solutions.

H.E. Eng. Jamal Salem Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Airports, commented: ” At Abu Dhabi Airports, we are committed to providing our passengers with the best possible travel experience. This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, who strive every day to make our airports a welcoming and comfortable space for all. We thank our passengers for choosing to fly through Abu Dhabi Airports and for recognising our efforts to deliver exceptional customer service.”

The post Abu Dhabi Airports Wins ACI ACQ Accolade For ‘Best Airport At Arrivals Globally’ first appeared on Abu Dhabi Blog.

valipomponi